He knocked an 83-year-old woman out of her wheelchair and stole a truck, police say

Police appealed for help Monday in identifying a thief who entered a home, knocked an 83-year-old woman out of her wheelchair and then stole her son’s pickup.

Authorities released a home surveillance video of the suspect in the hope that someone would recognize him and contact police.

The attack occurred about 6 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 2900 block of West 5th Street.

The suspect can be seen walking up to the front door of the home and glancing at the surveillance camera, opening the door and then lightly tapping on it. Once inside, police say he confronted the homeowner’s 83-year-old mother who was in a wheelchair.

The woman attempted to call 911 and the suspect tried to grab the cellphone out of her hand, police said.

During the struggle, the woman was knocked out of her wheelchair. Police did not report any serious injuries.

The suspect grabbed the keys to her son’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, then left the house and drove off in the truck. The truck has Texas tags 04W-XL9.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call police at 817-392-4730.