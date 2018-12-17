School threat prompts authorities to lock down three Fort Worth schools, police say

A Catholic school was locked down Monday after it received a threat, and two nearby Fort Worth schools were locked down as a precaution, police said.

A threat was received at St. Andrew’s Catholic School, 3304 Dryden Road, and the school was on lockdown for almost two hours, said Pat Svacina, a spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth, in a telephone interview Monday.

He declined to say what the threat was but said he referred it to police.

“The school received a telephone call with a threat,” Svacina said. “The school was locked down and police were called.”

Svacina said police later determined that there was no threat, but the school maintained heightened security Monday and Svacina said police would be on campus for the rest of the week.

Two nearby schools — W.P. McLean Sixth Grade and W.P. McLean Middle School — were on lockdown for a short time as a precaution, a school official said.





Police were on the campuses providing security.

Arlington police also responded to a report of a threat at Bailey Junior High, but no threat was found, police said.

A man called the Arlington school Monday morning, saying he had placed explosive devices in the school, but police and firefighters checked the campus and no devices were found, Arlington police said. The school was on lockdown for a short time.

In Fort Worth, police did not provide any details on the threat.