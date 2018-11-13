Gunman who shot deputy still on the run; officer released from hospital

A deputy who was shot as he investigated an illegal deer blind on Monday has been released from a local hospital, the sheriff said Tuesday.

The search continued for the gunman.

Authorities identified the deputy as Jarrett Turner, a two-year veteran of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Turner was shot in the foot Monday afternoon as he investigated a criminal trespass report.

“We are relieved our deputy survived the shooting which could have been a potentially deadly situation,” Sheriff Larry Fowler said in a news release Tuesday. “ We will continue our investigation today with the help of Texas game wardens along with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.”

The deputy went to the 4700 block of Cattlebaron Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday after the property owner called the sheriff’s office to report that an unknown person was on his property hunting illegally, the sheriff said.

“As (the deputy) approached the deer blind, someone shot him,” Fowler said.

The shooter ran away and has not been found.

The property is between White Settlement Road and Confederate Park Road.

Turner has six years of law enforcement experience.

“We would also like to thank so many local organizations, law enforcement agencies and citizens who have reached out to our department on behalf of our deputy with hospitality offerings and prayers,” the sheriff said.

Staff writer Nichole Manna contributed to this report.