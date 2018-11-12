Arlington police ask for help finding missing man with dementia

Police were asking for the public’s help Monday night in the search of a missing man with dementia.
Arlington police said Gary Janky, 79, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Park Springs Boulevard on Tuesday. Janky has dementia, police said, and does not have a cellphone.
Janky was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt, a tan and red jacket, blue jeans and black shoes, police said. He was described as 6-feet tall, 230 to 240 pounds, with gray hair, gray beard, hazel eyes and wearing glasses.
He was driving a 2015 white Volkswagen Tiguan with license plate FDD9406.
Police ask that anyone with information on Janky’s whereabouts to call 911.
