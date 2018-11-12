Bloodhound can help police find missing people

Wichita police Officer Joe Camp's bloodhound, Blue, is trained to track down missing and lost people. Blue demonstrated his abilities at the police training academy in north Wichita.
By
Up Next
Wichita police Officer Joe Camp's bloodhound, Blue, is trained to track down missing and lost people. Blue demonstrated his abilities at the police training academy in north Wichita.
By

Fort Worth

Arlington police ask for help finding missing man with dementia

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@star-telegram.com

November 12, 2018 08:18 PM

Police were asking for the public’s help Monday night in the search of a missing man with dementia.

Arlington police said Gary Janky, 79, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Park Springs Boulevard on Tuesday. Janky has dementia, police said, and does not have a cellphone.

Janky was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt, a tan and red jacket, blue jeans and black shoes, police said. He was described as 6-feet tall, 230 to 240 pounds, with gray hair, gray beard, hazel eyes and wearing glasses.

He was driving a 2015 white Volkswagen Tiguan with license plate FDD9406.

Police ask that anyone with information on Janky’s whereabouts to call 911.

Kaley Johnson: 817-390-7028, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  