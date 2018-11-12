TCU’s new concert hall will have a world-renowned name when it opens in 2020

The concert hall in the new TCU Music Center will be named the Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU to honor the memory of the beloved concert pianist, university officials announced Monday.

The concert hall will be part of the new $53 million TCU Music Center, which is set to open in fall 2020. Gifts totaling $10 million from a group of donors who were close with Van Cliburn made the naming possible, a TCU news release said.

“We are grateful to this group of donors for this historic gift to the School of Music to honor Van Cliburn and ensure the success of this important project,” said Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. “Van’s superb artistry will always have a place in the hearts of music lovers at TCU, Fort Worth and beyond.”

David and Dana Porter of Fort Worth led the fundraising effort to name the concert hall in support of the overall campaign to build a world-class music facility.

“Dana and I are delighted to be part of the effort to name TCU’s new concert hall after Van Cliburn,” David Porter said. “It is fitting given the long association between Van and TCU dating back to the first Van Cliburn Competition hosted at Ed Landreth Hall. Fort Worth was blessed to be home to Van, and the Van Cliburn Concert Hall will be a continuation of that blessing for performing arts at TCU and in Fort Worth.”

The concert hall is the heart of the new TCU Music Center and the emerging TCU Creative Commons. Van Cliburn won the hearts of music lovers across the world in 1958 when he became the first American to win the Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow.

He was awarded the 2010 National Medal of Arts for his contributions as a pianist in the history of music, and as an ambassador for American culture. Since his historic victory at the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, Cliburn reached across political frontiers with the universal message of beautiful music.

The concert hall also will include a small, museum quality display of Cliburn’s life and music.





