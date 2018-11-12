Firefighters across Texas, including DFW, are heading to California

Firefighters from across Texas are heading to California to help fight three major wildfires that have killed at least 31 people and destroyed more than 6,700 structures.

About 200 firefighters from 47 Texas fire departments are leaving, including five firefighters from Fort Worth and numerous others from DFW departments.

On Saturday, California emergency officials contacted the Texas Division of Emergency Management who then called Texas A&M Forest Service to request help via the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System program. TIFMAS is the fire and rescue framework that provides wildfire incident support.

Texas A&M Forest Service helps coordinate wildland fire suppression efforts throughout Texas with local fire departments.

“This is another solid example of Texas firefighters stepping up to help out. This is the largest mobilization of Texas firefighting resources to another state to fight wildland fires,” said Mark Stanford, fire chief and associate director at Texas A&M Forest Service. “TFS will send five engines but a majority of the personnel and engines are coming from municipal fire departments all across Texas.”

Texas counties that are mobilizing resources include: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Gregg, Hutchinson, Lamar, Parker, Potter, Somervell, Tarrant, Taylor and Wichita, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fires raging in California are:

▪ The 113,000-acre Camp Fire in Butte County that caused 29 fatalities, destroyed 6,453 residences and 260 commercial structures. It is approximately 25 percent contained.

▪ The 91,572-acre Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties that caused two fatalities, three firefighter injuries and destroyed 372 structures. It is approximately 20 percent contained.

▪ The 4,531-acre Hill Fire in Ventura County that destroyed two structures and is approximately 80 percent contained.