Group helped him. Now he’s accused of taking $15,000 worth of electronics from them

Gary Wilkerson Jr. and the staff at When We Love help the homeless every day.

They’ve been aiding them since November 2012, the last three years from their warehouse at 1100 E. Lancaster Ave.

When We Love took a hit Saturday night when two men and a woman stole about $15,000 worth of electronics from the facility. And the pain was made even worse because one of the suspects is believed to be a man who stayed at the center.

The center is a nonprofit organization where residents can get help for services such as housing, counseling, computer classes and addiction.

“He (suspect) had stayed here several nights,” Wilkerson, executive director of When We Love. said in a telephone interview Monday. “We believe the woman also had visited the center. We don’t know about the second man.”

One of the suspects accused of stealing from a Fort Worth homeless center. Courtesy: When We Love center

Wilkerson said the homeless man had been sleeping under city bridges in recent weeks.





“He would walk into the center soaked from rains,” Wilkerson said. “He gained my trust so I told him one day that we had a mattress here and we would leave the heat on for him, so he could stay.”

The man stayed at the center several nights, and he was there Saturday night. Wilkerson and the staff left about 6 p.m. that day.

A surveillance camera recorded the homeless man and two other people stealing items from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, authorities say.

Wilkerson said the thieves stole at least eight laptop computers, several computer monitors, a 50-inch plasma TV and a sound system worth $2,500.

The thieves also took such items as a coffee maker and a new mountain bicycle.

“It hurt the most because it was a man I trusted,” Wilkerson said. “He took advantage.”

Anyone with information should contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.