Looking for love in Fort Worth? Don’t hold your breath, study says

The good news is that if you’re single in Fort Worth, it might not be your fault. The bad news is that you might be single for some time.

A new study from the personal finance website WalletHub ranked nearly 200 cities in the United States among the best and worst for singles and it predicts the future is bleak for North Texas residents.

Dallas ranks the highest on the “likely to find a date” list at 46, followed by Arlington (102), Fort Worth (105), Irving (120), Grand Prairie (142), Plano (157) and Garland (157).

The best city in the country for singles is Atlanta, Georgia, while the worst is Brownsville in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. The highest-ranking Texas city is Austin at 17.

WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across 34 metrics in three main categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Metrics include the average beer and wine price in a city, walkability and activity of Tinder users.

In 2016, Business Insider asked Tinder for its data on its most active cities. Austin, Dallas and Houston made the top 15.

WalletHub found that Plano ranks 181 in terms of the lowest percentage of singles. However, it pulls in at number 2 for “most online dating opportunities”, which actually means that the city has a high percentage of households with a broadband connection. For comparison, Laredo (171) and Brownsville (172) have the fewest online dating opportunities. Meanwhile, Grand Prairie (178) and Garland (180) have the fewest nightlife options per capita.

Stephen Yoshimura, a professor of communication studies at the University of Montana, said that similarity is one predictor of attraction. He advised singles on the move to consider cities that offer your favorite activities and hobbies so that you’ll meet other people who enjoy them too.

“Proximity to others is also very important when you’re single,” Yoshimura said. “Obviously, it will be easier to meet people when you come into contact with others more easily. So try to find places to live where you don’t have to drive a lot, and can easily cross paths with people who share similar interests.”