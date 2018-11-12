A sexually abused child, a detective who ‘dropped the ball’ and a long wait for justice

He was sentenced to the maximum sentence on all six counts — life on the four aggravated sexual assault of a child counts, 20 years on the indecency/fondling and 10 years on the indecency/exposure count.

Prosecutor Timothy Rodgers credited the brave testimony of the victim, now 20, as well as her male cousin and Pabon’s own daughter, in bringing about the hefty sentence despite the case’s age and the issues with the original investigator.

“He deserved every day of that,” Rodgers said. “He just deserved it back in 2005.”

The abuse had taken place when the victim was 6 and 7. Pabon, who is related to the victim through marriage, had offered to take in the victim and her mother after they came to America from Honduras.

The sexual abuse had occurred as Pabon babysat the girl while her mother worked. A young male cousin witnessed two of the incidents and was the catalyst for the girl telling Pabon’s daughter about the abuse in June 2005.

Pabon’s daughter, in turn, took the girl to a Child Protective Services office to make a report.

The CPS caseworker filed a report with Fort Worth police about the girl’s allegations, which was then assigned to Detective Dennis Hutchins in the crimes against children unit for follow-up investigation.

But officials say that’s where it stalled.

Hutchins apparently interviewed Pabon — though not a formally taped interview — but never contacted the victim or her mother. When later asked about the case by a CPS worker, Hutchins claimed he’d written a warrant for Pabon but that the suspect had left for Honduras and would be arrested upon his return.

After never hearing from police, the girl’s mother filed a second report with Fort Worth police in 2008 but again, no work was done by Hutchins on the case, officials have alleged.

Though the abuse stopped after the victim made her outcry, prosecutor Dawn Ferguson said the girl still had to see her abuser at family gatherings.

“If Hutchins had done his job, she would have not gone through her teenage years seeing (Pabon) but she had to continue to see him because Hutchins dropped the ball,” Ferguson said.

The police department began a review of Hutchins’ work in 2016 after concerns were raised about his handling of cases.

Dennis Hutchins photo from the 2009 Fort Worth Police Department yearbook.

A task force was ultimately formed to help conduct the review of the detective’s work over his 14 years in the crimes against children unit and to re-investigate cases. Hutchins was later fired from the police department.

A member of that task force, Detective P.G. Henz, was assigned the Pabon case in 2016.

“I reached out to the victim, apologized to her for the delay and asked if she would be willing to talk with me,” Henz said.

Henz said the then 18-year-old agreed to meet with him and remembered all the details of the abuse she’d endured.

“I was so impressed with how she finished high school early and was trying to move on to the next stage in her life,” Henz recalled. ”... She also didn’t hold a grudge against me or the police department — or at least she never showed that side. As I dug more into the case, I knew it was solid, and this should have never happened to her.”

In August 2016, Pabon was arrested in the 11-year-old case.

“Henz did a great job investigating it. He put a great case together,” Rodgers, one of the prosecutors, said.

During last week’s trial, prosecutors say two witnesses, including a friend of Pabon’s daughter, testified that they were previously sexually assaulted by Pabon when they were younger though never reported it.

“I think this is a man that showed he was a true predator and the jury saw that ... that he deserved to be locked up to protect future victims,” Ferguson said.