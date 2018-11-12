Bundle up! Wind chill at 14 in forecast for Tuesday morning in North Texas

Bundle up, it’s going to get real cold in North Texas.

Showers and light snow remain in the forecast for Monday afternoon, but there will be very little accumulations in Tarrant County.

Most of the light snow and rain should tamper off by 6 pm.. Monday, according to a National Weather Service forecast. Precipitation is not in the forecast for Tuesday.

The high temperature for Monday should be 43, and then here comes the north winds and bitterly cold temperatures.

“The temperatures should start to drop by Monday afternoon,” said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth in a Monday telephone interview.

North winds will be at 15 to 20 mph Monday night and into early Tuesday, resulting in a wind chill of 14 degrees on Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning temperature will be at 28 degrees.

A freeze warning will be in effect from 6 pm. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.





Sensitive outdoor plants will be susceptible to the freezing conditions and should be brought indoors or protected.

Wind chills are expected to be in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Courtesy: National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

If sprinklers are left on, icy sidewalks and roads will occur.

MedStar officials said Sunday they would be implementing cold weather protocol, meaning response priorities are upgraded to patients in outdoor areas. In the last few days, MedStar ambulances have responded to six calls for patients suffering from cold exposure.





In these frigid temperatures, authorities encouraged residents to check on elderly neighbors and people who are chronically ill, avoid exertion, dress in layers, stay dry and be careful with alternate heating sources such as stoves or grills.

Another freeze will follow on Wednesday morning as temperatures will be at 26 degrees in Tarrant County with wind chills in the upper teens.

Forecaster say expect cold mornings for several days. North Texas should start to warm up a little by Thursday.