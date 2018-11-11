‘Courage changes culture’: Fort Worth veterans honored at ceremony

As her family proudly watched from the back of the room — phones out recording everything — Selena Tull reminded everyone why they were packed in that space on Sunday afternoon.

“(Veterans) risk everything to fight for the most powerful nation on earth,” she said.

Tull, the director of nursing for James L. West Center for Dementia Care, spoke during the center’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Tull is a veteran. She is a former captain in the Air Force and served in the Nurse Corps and Air National Guard. Tull had been stationed around the would, including in Hawaii, Japan and Southwest Germany.

“We are grateful for those who defend and protect us today,” she told more than 45 veterans, some surrounded by their family.

“We are still the land of the free and the home of the brave, because they bravely answered the call to defend our freedom and aid our allies,” she said.

And then she spoke to those in the audience who aren’t veterans or active duty service members.

“Courage changes culture,” she said. “Look at the opportunities in your current life to exercise boldness and courage.”

About 40 percent of the people living at the James L. West Center for Dementia Care are veterans.

Sunday’s ceremony honored 22 people who served in the Army, seven who served in the Navy, 14 who served in the Air Force and four Marines.

One of those honored was Army veteran Joe Guereca. He was drafted when he was 19 and was a military police officer.

For him, Veterans Day was no different than any other day.

“Everyday is Veterans Day,” he said, smiling.

The attendees also got to meet Capt. John Townsend, commanding officer at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base.

“There’s no place I’d rather be today,” he said.