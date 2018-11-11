Police investigating fatal wreck in North Fort Worth

One person died after a single-vehicle crash in North Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The vehicle t-boned the edge of a guard rail on the 820 Loop by North Riverside just after 1 p.m.

An off-duty fireman from Southlake was the first responder on the scene and started CPR, police said, but one person was pronounced dead by MedStar.

The firefighter left before authorities could get his name.

It’s possible the wreck was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest, authorities said.

The name, age and gender of the victim has not been released.