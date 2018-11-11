Police evacuate Fort Worth homes while catching suspects in drug deal turned robbery

Police are investigating a shooting where at least two people were injured Saturday.

Officers said they believe the gun battle resulted from a drug deal that went wrong and one party tried to rob the other, according to preliminary reports.

Officials reported that four people are in custody — the two people who were injured and taken to local hospitals, and two others believed to be involved.

Both parties got in their vehicles and exchanged gun fire, according to officials. One vehicle hit a fence near the call location and another vehicle collided with a different fence, police said. The suspects caused several minor accidents while trying to get away, police said.

One of the gunshot victims was a 16-year-old who was shot in the abdomen, and the other was an adult male who was shot in the arm, according to police. Neither of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening, police said.

One of the suspects robbed a motorist of their black 2015 Chevrolet at gunpoint, police said. The suspect was described as a man with a thin mustache wearing a black hoodie who drove away from the area in the stolen Chevrolet, according to police.

Several firearms were recovered from the six different crime scene locations, including a nearby residence and the carjacking location, police said.





Officers have not confirmed which party began shooting. Police said they believe that all parties involved are in custody.

Police located the victims in the shooting after responding to a shots fired call about 5:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of McKenzie Street, according to preliminary information.





A passerby who identified himself as Joseph Aparicio, 25, of Fort Worth, said he stopped to help the man with the wounded arm. The victim also suffered from a chest injury, Aparicio said.

“He was awake and talking when they took him away,” Aparicio said. “I believe in my heart that he’s going to be okay.”

SWAT units were on the scene as police searched the area. Police evacuated an unknown number of homes, and residents were unsure why they were being asked to leave, according to neighbors.

“They said they just wanted to make sure we were safe,” one man said.

Another resident, who said she was inside and did not see anything, reported hearing what she believed were four or five gunshots.