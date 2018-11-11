Dusting of snow, rain, freezing temperatures in forecast for North Texas

Mosquitoes will not like the North Texas weather in the next few days.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday night, but a cold front arrives, bringing with it more rain, a dusting of snow and freezing temperatures.

With record-breaking rain this fall in North Texas, mosquitoes have been the biggest pest for outdoor activities. But they are cold-blooded and prefer temperatures above 80 degrees. At temperatures less than 50 degrees, they shut down for the winter, some even dying.

For at least two mornings this week, temperatures will be below freezing.

On Monday, North Texans should experience some showers throughout the day and forecasters say Tarrant County could see a light dusting of snow Monday afternoon. The high temperature will be 41 on Monday.

A snow/rain mix will primarily be in areas to the north and west of Fort Worth, but some Tarrant County neighborhoods could see snow.

There’s an 80 percent chance of precipitation Monday for Tarrant County.

“Half of Tarrant County should see a dusting of snow,” said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth in a Sunday telephone interview.

Light snow accumulations could be possible on grassy surfaces, but with temperatures staying above freezing, forecasters are not expecting significant impacts on travel.

North Texans will get a cold blast on Tuesday morning. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s, but there’s no rain or snow in the forecast for Tuesday.

Another freeze will greet Tarrant County residents on Wednesday morning. Morning temperature will be at 29. The daytime temperature should be at 51 on Wednesday.

The rest of the week will be sunny with cold temperatures at night and in the mornings.