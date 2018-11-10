Police evacuate residents from homes in Fort Worth as they search for shooting suspect

Police are investigating a shooting where at least two people were injured Saturday.
Officials reported that four people have been detained — the two people who were injured and taken to local hospitals, and two others who told police that they had been carjacked.
One of the gunshot victims was a 16-years-old who was shot in the abdomen, and the other was an adult male who was shot in the arm, according to police. Neither of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening, police said.
No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.
Police located the victims in the shooting after responding to a shots fired call about 5:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Burchill Road South, according to preliminary information.
Police arriving at the scene were searching for a man believed to be in his 30s wearing a white shirt and black pants and occupying a red Ford F-150 truck.
SWAT units were on the scene as police searched the area. Police evacuated an unknown number of homes, and residents were unsure why they were being asked to leave, according to neighbors.
“They said they just wanted to make sure we were safe,” one man said.
Another resident, who said she was inside and did not see anything, reported hearing what she believed were four or five gunshots.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
