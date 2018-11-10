Fort Worth man shoots half-naked home intruder, police say

An unidentified, half-dressed man who broke into a house early Saturday morning is in the hospital after the homeowner shot him, police say.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 6600 block of Sheridan Road in south Fort Worth, police say.
Police received a call that a black male who wasn’t wearing pants or underwear had broken into the home, according to police records.
“The homeowner shot the suspect that was attempting to enter the home in the chest,” police spokesman Brad Perez said.
“The suspect is expected to survive his injuries. I was advised that he was wearing a shirt only.”
The suspect remained in the intensive care unit of John Peter Smith Hospital on Saturday morning, authorities said.
Perez said the suspect is expected to be booked and charged once he’s out of the hospital. He has a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest, Perez said.
Comments