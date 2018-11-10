CPS now involved in case of children left unsupervised at apartment complex, cops say

Child Protective Services is investigating an incident in which a 5-year-old girl and an infant were left by their mother when she went to work early Friday morning. The baby was found in a closet, police said.
Police were called early Friday morning to help the girl, who couldn’t remember where she lived and was wandering in the parking lot of the Red Rock Apartments in southwest Fort Worth.
They helped her find her apartment, and when they went inside, heard another child crying, police said.
They found a 6-month-old baby in a closet.
Though police confirmed both children were safe and unharmed, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani later said that CPS had begun an investigation concurrent to that of the Crimes Against Children Unit regarding the children’s safety.
CPS did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Saturday morning.
The unidentified mother had gone to work at about midnight and returned home some time after police were called, shortly after 6 a.m.
Pollozani said the investigation will determine whether she faces any charges.
