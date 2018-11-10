Fort Worth police and Child Protective Services are investigating an incident Friday morning in which a mother apparently left her children alone overnight.
Fort Worth police and Child Protective Services are investigating an incident Friday morning in which a mother apparently left her children alone overnight. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
Fort Worth police and Child Protective Services are investigating an incident Friday morning in which a mother apparently left her children alone overnight. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

CPS now involved in case of children left unsupervised at apartment complex, cops say

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

November 10, 2018 10:52 AM

FORT WORTH

Child Protective Services is investigating an incident in which a 5-year-old girl and an infant were left by their mother when she went to work early Friday morning. The baby was found in a closet, police said.

Police were called early Friday morning to help the girl, who couldn’t remember where she lived and was wandering in the parking lot of the Red Rock Apartments in southwest Fort Worth.

They helped her find her apartment, and when they went inside, heard another child crying, police said.

They found a 6-month-old baby in a closet.

Though police confirmed both children were safe and unharmed, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani later said that CPS had begun an investigation concurrent to that of the Crimes Against Children Unit regarding the children’s safety.

CPS did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Saturday morning.

The unidentified mother had gone to work at about midnight and returned home some time after police were called, shortly after 6 a.m.

Pollozani said the investigation will determine whether she faces any charges.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

An 8-year-old boy lived with a “father figure” in the Next Day Flooring store on Jacksboro Highway in Fort Worth for eight months, according to police. It was not immediately clear why. Police say no charges are expected.

By

Interview with Amanda Simpson, the sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Ponder, Texas that claimed the lives of her three children and her boyfriend, along with the gunman, her ex-husband Justin Tyler Painter.

By

  Comments  