Fort Worth police are investigating after two children were found unsupervised at the Red Rock Apartments on Friday morning.
Fort Worth police are investigating after two children were found unsupervised at the Red Rock Apartments on Friday morning. Star-Telegram Archive
Fort Worth police are investigating after two children were found unsupervised at the Red Rock Apartments on Friday morning. Star-Telegram Archive

Fort Worth

5-year-old was wandering outside an apartment. Police found a baby crying in a closet

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2018 12:22 PM

FORT WORTH

Police called to help a 5-year-old girl wandering the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Fort Worth on Friday morning located her apartment, then heard a crying child.

An officer found a 6-month-old baby in a closet, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the Red Rock Apartments, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said that the children’s unidentified mother had come home from her overnight job, which she left for at midnight.

Both children are safe and unharmed, he said.

He said a Crimes Against Children Unit detective was on the scene investigating to determine whether the mother will face any charges.

“Still too early in the investigation to determine or speculate anything at this moment,” Pollozani said.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

Cook Children's Medical Center attorney Laura Copeland said the hospital is working closely with the family of 9-year-old Payton Summons, who remains on life support.

By

A Leander, Texas, school bus driver ignored a flooding road closure barricade and then drove into a water-covered stretch of road, but the deep waters swept away the bus with him and a child inside, police say.

By

Megan Norris, mother of baby John Norris, spoke to the media about her son, who died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in a west Fort Worth babysitter's home when he was strangled by child car seatbelt. The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled that the baby

By

  Comments  