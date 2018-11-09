5-year-old was wandering outside an apartment. Police found a baby crying in a closet

Police called to help a 5-year-old girl wandering the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Fort Worth on Friday morning located her apartment, then heard a crying child.
An officer found a 6-month-old baby in a closet, police said.
The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the Red Rock Apartments, police said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said that the children’s unidentified mother had come home from her overnight job, which she left for at midnight.
Both children are safe and unharmed, he said.
He said a Crimes Against Children Unit detective was on the scene investigating to determine whether the mother will face any charges.
“Still too early in the investigation to determine or speculate anything at this moment,” Pollozani said.
