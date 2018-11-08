Keller student charged after bringing handgun, passing out bullets at middle school

A student brought a gun and bullets to a Fort Worth middle school on Wednesday, police say.

Fort Worth police said a handgun was found inside a locker at Timberview Middle School after a student was caught passing out ammunition at school.

On Wednesday, the school’s assistant principal told a school resource officer she saw a student passing out bullets to other students. The student had already been taken to the front office where he was waiting with his grandmother, according to police.

School staff searched the student’s locker but did not find a gun, police said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A school security officer said multiple students told him they had actually seen the gun. The student admitted he had brought the gun to school and it was in an empty locker, police said.

The student showed the officer the locker and, inside, the school security guard found a black duffel bag with a handgun.

The student was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

Timberview Middle School is located in Fort Worth but is part of the Keller school district.