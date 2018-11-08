Hundreds demonstrate in Burnett Park for protection of Mueller investigation

About 200 people gathered at Burnett Park in downtown Fort Worth Thursday evening to protest the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and to demand that the Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign be protected.
The protest, called the “Nobody Above the Law Rally,“ was held in numerous cities across the country.
Protesters in Fort Worth said they were concerned about the future of Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election under acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.
Some said they were concerned that the Russia investigation would not continue under the acting attorney general, who has openly expressed skepticism of the probe in the past. He was appointed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Protesters chanted, “Whose above the law? No one’s above the law!” as cars passed by at 5 p.m. along Burnett Street. Some cars honked in support.
“I don’t agree with anything Trump does but I especially don’t agree with this,” Tania Lopez said.
Phil Sawyer said he’s been concerned about Trump’s politics for some time.
“I’m really disturbed with immigration. I work with immigrants here today and I’m very concerned about them. I’m saddened by the way people vote and where the country has gone. It’s very disappointing in humanity.”
At 6 pm, a protestors still lined the streets. One person played a drum. Others held signs saying things such as, “Protect Mueller,” “trump is not above the law,” and “Whitaker must recuse.”
