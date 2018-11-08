An unidentified man was shot and critically injured in south Fort Worth early Thursday morning.
Fort Worth

His brother heard a commotion outside, then gunshots, police say

By Stephen English

November 08, 2018

FORT WORTH

An unidentified man was undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries after he was shot in his abdomen by two masked suspects early Thursday morning in Fort Worth, Texas, police say.

The shooters fled and were still at large.

The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of Whispering Creek Trail in south Fort Worth, police said.

The victim’s brother heard the victim arguing with two men outside his home, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said. The victim had just arrived home, Capt. Todd Wadlington said.

Then the brother heard gunshots, police said.

“The (victim) stumbled inside of the resident and collapsed,” Wadlington said.

His brother saw the two men fleeing on foot, Pollozani said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery, Wadlington said.

He said there were no witnesses to the actual shooting and that it was unknown whether the suspects stole any property or why they targeted the victim.

