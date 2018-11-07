Amtrak train hits car in Fort Worth, seriously injuring 2 people

Two people are in serious condition after an Amtrak train hit a car at West Biddison and Ryan Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision was reported just before 1:45 p.m. in the Shaw Clarke neighborhood, according to an accident report.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said several units were on the scene for an extrication.

According to Lt. Andre Smith, the Amtrak train was heading north as another train was going south. The vehicle, a red car, was headed westbound on West Biddison.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The other train stopped on the track to let the Amtrak train go. The car stopped at the barrier on West Biddison, Smith said. Police think the car didn’t see the Amtrak train and drove beneath the barrier to cross the tracks, Smith said.

The Amtrak train hit the car and pushed it about a quarter mile down the tracks.

Pauline Montes, a witness, said through a translator that the car was sideways at it was dragged along the tracks.

“Pieces of the car got ripped off along the tracks,” Montes said. “Sometimes the barriers don’t go down, people don’t think anyone is coming so they get hurt.”

This marked the second train and vehicle collision in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Four people were injured after a TRE train crashed into a flatbed trailer being towed by a truck that didn’t stay clear of the crossing in Hurst, according to police there.

It happened at about 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Trinity Boulevard, MedStar reported.

Hurst police weren’t sure how many people were on board the train when the crash happened. They said injuries included bruising, muscle strains and a possible broken ankle.

Neither the truck driver nor the train conductor were hurt, police said. The truck driver was cited for stopping on the tracks.

Reporter Nichole Manna of the Star-Telegram contributed to this report