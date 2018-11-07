Four hurt when TRE train crashes into flatbed trailer

Four people were injured after a TRE train crashed into a flatbed trailer being towed by a truck that didn’t stay clear of the crossing, said Hurst police, who responded to the incident.
It happened at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesay near the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Trinity Boulevard, MedStar reported.
Hurst police weren’t sure how many people were on board the train when the crash happened. They said injuries included bruising, muscle strains and a possible broken ankle.
Neither the truck driver nor the train conductor were hurt, police said. The truck driver was cited for stopping on the tracks.
“He was in backed-up traffic and did not stay clear of the crossing,” said Hurst police Capt. Nathan Duermeyer.
Three buses were dispatched to transport passengers to Bell Station, Trinity Metro spokeswoman Laura Hanna said.
She said the train was taken out of service and passengers were transferred to a different train. Trains were moving again by about 10:15 a.m.
A Twitter user who said he was on the train described a sharp jolt when the train hit the trailer. He said there were few passengers on board.
Comments