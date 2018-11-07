Woman dies after motorcycle and pickup truck collide in Fort Worth

A 51-year-old woman riding on a motorcycle died in a freeway accident Monday night when the motorcycle she was on collided with a pickup truck. The unidentified male driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital, police said.
Jeannie Earley, 51, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died during surgery, police said.
The accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Interstate 35W near Seminary Drive.
The Tarrant County medical examiner did not list Earley’s address.
No criminal charges have been filed against either driver, police said.
