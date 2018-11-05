Fatigue caused crash that killed Granbury High instructor, Azle teacher, DPS reports

A Granbury High School choir director fell asleep or became tired and lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 20 just west of Weatherford early Sunday, resulting in a wreck that claimed his life and that of his fiancee, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation.

Jeremy Bowen, 28, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze from Stephenville to Fort Worth along with Azle elementary teacher Ashley Morrison, 26, DPS Sgt. Dub Gillum said in a telephone interview Monday.

“They had been at a party in Stephenville,” said Gillum, whose daughters went to high school with Bowen. “He had an apartment in Fort Worth and they were headed back.”

Gillum said he believes the traffic accident happened between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday just off I-20 near Weatherford in Parker County.

A preliminary investigation shows the car got into the center median and then went off an embankment and into a ravine before hitting the other side of the embankment.

A DPS trooper who was looking for loose livestock off Interstate 20 just west of Weatherford found the vehicle crashed at about 8 a.m. Sunday. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The whole community has been shaken by this,” Gillum said. “Everyone in the Granbury area knew him. Some troopers here knew him.”

Gillum said his adult daughters wentto Granbury High School with Bowen.

“He was very talented,” Gillum said. “He was just a great kid. Listen to me — he was 28 years old and I’m still calling him a kid.”

Bowen and Morrison both taught music in public schools and were involved in their church’s choirs.





Bowen, the choir director for Granbury High School, previously worked at Granbury Middle School where he oversaw a program of seven choirs and more than 250 students. Before that, he taught at Guyer High School in Denton.

Morrison was involved in the choir at Acton Methodist Church, the church said on Facebook. Parents of several students who attend Hoover Elementary School said in various groups that Morrison taught music there.

Bowen and Morrison were remembered on social media as talented and deeply respected musicians.





“Mr. Bowen was a fantastic young man and choir director, and will be grieved by thousands,” Jessica Wark said.

Sharon Green said, “All who knew them will miss this beautiful, talented, precious couple.”

“I heard angels when I heard Ashley sing,” Pam Nurdin Hanst said. “AUMC was so blessed to have Ashley as a part of our choir.”

Granbury High School Principal Jeremy Ross said in a statement that Bowen was “a talented musician and an integral part of our Granbury choral program both as a director and accompanist for many years.”





“He will missed by his students and fellow teachers both at the high school and Granbury Middle School as well as by friends here in GISD and elsewhere throughout the community,” Ross said.

Bowen and Morrison graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville.

Star-Telegram reporter Nichole Manna contributed to this report.