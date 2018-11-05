One of 2 men critically injured from carbon monoxide poisoning has died

One of two men critically injured Sunday from carbon monoxide poisoning at Texas Motor Speedway has died, authorities said.
By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

November 05, 2018 07:55 AM

One of two men critically injured Sunday from carbon monoxide poisoning at Texas Motor Speedway has died, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.

The victim was identified as Cameron Hickman, 49, of Flower Mound, according to the medical examiner’s website. He died at 9:26 a.m. Sunday at Texas Health Alliance Hospital.

A ruling on his cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The other man was in critical condition Sunday, and his condition was not available Monday. He was taken by helicopter ambulance to a Plano hospital where he was placed in a hyperbaric chamber, authorities said.

The men were found Sunday morning in a converted bus which was parked on the infield near Turn 2 at the Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle. The area is for overnight campers.

They were discovered shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

“There was a generator under the bus and it appears that it was not properly vented,” said fire department spokesman Kyle Clay in a telephone interview Sunday.

No other injuries were reported.

The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately.

By

