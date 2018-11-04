2 people died, horse killed in 5-vehicle crash on Texas rural highway

Two people died and a horse was killed early Saturday in a multi-vehicle accident on a Johnson County rural road, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

An investigation continued Sunday as to who owned the horse who was hit several times by vehicles.

The victims were identified as Diane Hamrick, 60, of Keene, who was the driver of 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, and her passenger, Wershiell Johnston, 56, of Cleburne. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday on Farm Road 917 just southwest of Lillian in Johnson County. Lillian is about 25 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

The series of crashes began when a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe which was westbound on Farm Road 917 hit the horse who had been standing in the middle of the highway. The driver of the Tahoe who was not injured stopped at the scene.

On impact, the horse was thrown into the eastbound lane where it was struck by the 2004 Cavalier driven by Hamrick. The Cavalier veered off the highway where it collided with an unattended cement truck and flipped over, killing Hamrick and Johnston. The two were not wearing seat belts, according to DPS reports.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old from Mansfield was traveling east on Farm Road 917 when it hit the horse, veered off the highway and rolled. The teen who was wearing a seat belt was not injured.

Another truck driven by a 19-year-old man was traveling east on the farm road when his vehicle also struck the horse. The 19-year-old driver stopped at the scene and he was not injured.

