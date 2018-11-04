2 men critically injured from carbon monoxide poisoning at Texas Motor Speedway

Two men were in critical condition from carbon monoxide after they were found in bus on the infield at Texas Motor Speedway, authorities said.
One person was taken by helicopter ambulance to a Plano hospital while the other man was taken to a local hospital.
The men were found in a converted bus which was parked on the infield near Turn 2 at the Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle. The area is for overnight campers.
They were discovered shortly before 9 a.m.
The men were believed to be in the their 50s, authorities said.
“There was a generator under the bus and it appears that it was not properly vented,” said fire department spokesman Kyle Clay in a Sunday telephone interview.
No other injuries were reported.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
