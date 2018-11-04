Officer who was attempting to get animal off street injured after being hit by car

A patrol officer was seriously injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car as he attempted to get an animal off a street, police said.

Authorities did not release the name of the officer who was alert as he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital

The accident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of E. Rosedale St.

The officer had stepped out of his vehicle and walked onto E. Rosdale to get the animal off the street, police said. At that moment, the officer was hit by a car. Police reports did not indicate what type of an animal was on the street.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and the officer was then taken to a Fort Worth hospital.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. No charges were expected to be filed, police said Sunday.

