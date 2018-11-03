Woman found dead of gunshot wound in Fort Worth traffic accident has been identified

A woman who was found dead in a car that had gone into a drainage ditch in Fort Worth, Texas has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as Katie McHowell, 24, of Cleburne.
Police said Friday that officers responding to a report of a minor traffic accident in the 5100 block of Brentwood Stair Road late Thursday night discovered McHowell in the car, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. A gun was in the car with her, police said.
Police said Saturday that they remained unsure whether her death was a homicide or suicide.
The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately reply to an inquiry Saturday morning.
