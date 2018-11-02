Police bust meth lab in wealthy Fort Worth neighborhood

Fort Worth police arrested a man on charges of making methamphetamine inside a house in a wealthy neighborhood on Oct. 24.
David Edward Brown Jr., 43, was arrested in his 5-bedroom house at 10217 Vintage Dr. after a SWAT team executed a search warrant, according to the arrest affidavit.
At 4:40 p.m., SWAT entered the house and saw Brown running from an upstairs bedroom to the bathroom. Officers caught him and arrested him.
According to the affidavit, police found the following in the house:
- A plastic baggie in the toilet containing meth
- A plastic baggie next to the bathtub containing meth
- A plastic baggie on top of the dresser containing heroin
- A Mountain Dew bottle containing GHB (also known as liquid ecstasy or the “date rape” drug)
- Numerous digital scales
Four other people were arrested inside the house: Summer Witty, 35, Kathryn Mills, 39, Brian Allotta, 45, and Devin Farley, 30.
In total, police found .4 grams of heroin, 64.4 grams of meth and 449.4 grams of GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, in the $300,000 house, police said.
The average oral dose of GHB ranges from 1 to 5 grams, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Police said an investigation into the home began in September based on an anonymous source, according to the search warrant. In September and October, police made two traffic stops of people leaving the residence. In both cases, the drivers or passengers had methamphetamine.
One of the drivers said Brown gave her the meth when she was at his house, the search warrant stated.
The alleged meth lab is about three miles from a house police say was the headquarters of a multi-jurisdictional sex-trafficking ring in North Texas.
On Sept. 11, police broke up a sex-trafficking ring at 12405 Yellow Wood Drive in Fort Worth.
At the head of the trafficking ring is a man who goes by the nickname “Macknificent,” 39-year-old Tremont Blakemore, police say. He has been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity and compelling prostitution by force, threat or fraud.
Brown was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.
He was also charged with possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, with punishment on conviction ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine.
Brown was being held in the Tarrant County jail Friday with bond set at $32,500.
Comments