Pedestrian crossing freeway dies after being hit by multiple vehicles, police say

By Stephen English

November 01, 2018 08:36 AM

FORT WORTH

A pedestrian trying to cross East Loop 820 near the Sun Valley Drive exit in southeast Fort Worth early Thursday morning was hit by multiple vehicles and died, police say.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m., police say.

Days after the incident, the Tarrant County medical examiner identified the victim as Isaac Payne, 21. His address wasn’t listed.

“Tragic accident,” police Capt. Todd Wadlington said.

All vehicles involved in the accident stopped to render aid, he said, and no criminal charges are being pursued.

All northbound lanes of 820 were closed shortly before 5 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation, and remained closed at 8:30 a.m.

Police expected the freeway to reopen shortly after 9 a.m.

