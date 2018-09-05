Justin Nelson, Democratic candidate for attorney general, speaks at rally

Justin Nelson, Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general, speaks at a protest rally against Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.
By
Up Next
Justin Nelson, Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general, speaks at a protest rally against Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.
By

Fort Worth

Protesters rally against Ken Paxton’s lawsuit challenging Obamacare

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 05, 2018 09:36 AM

FORT WORTH

Protesters gathered at Burnett Plaza in downtown Fort Worth Wednesday morning to demonstrate against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against Obamacare, which was scheduled to be heard in a federal courtroom across the street.

Paxton’s Democratic challenger, Justin Nelson, organized the protest as a “fight against Ken Paxton.”

Paxton’s lawsuit, joined by 19 other states, could impact health coverage for millions of Americans.

In Texas alone, there are more than 4.5 million “nonelderly adults” with pre-existing conditions that could make it hard for them to get health insurance if Obamacare went away, statistics show.

About 30 people turned out for the rally in Burnett Park carrying signs decrying the potential loss of coverage for pre-existing conditions, among other things.

The lawsuit was being heard in U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor’s courtroom.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  