Protesters rally against Ken Paxton’s lawsuit challenging Obamacare

Protesters gathered at Burnett Plaza in downtown Fort Worth Wednesday morning to demonstrate against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against Obamacare, which was scheduled to be heard in a federal courtroom across the street.

Paxton’s Democratic challenger, Justin Nelson, organized the protest as a “fight against Ken Paxton.”

Paxton’s lawsuit, joined by 19 other states, could impact health coverage for millions of Americans.

In Texas alone, there are more than 4.5 million “nonelderly adults” with pre-existing conditions that could make it hard for them to get health insurance if Obamacare went away, statistics show.

About 30 people turned out for the rally in Burnett Park carrying signs decrying the potential loss of coverage for pre-existing conditions, among other things.

The lawsuit was being heard in U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor’s courtroom.