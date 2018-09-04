Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Tarrant County farm road

A 34-year-old Fort Worth man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle on a farm road, authorities said.

No charges had been filed against the motorist as of Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Aaron Howell. He was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. Friday on Farm Road 1187 in southwest Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was an accident, a medical examiner’s official ruled.

The accident occurred in the 9500 block of Farm Road 1187. It’s unclear what the circumstances were surrounding the death.

“So far it appears to be a horrific accident that could not have been avoided,” David McClelland, a spokesman with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday.

Deputies did not release any other details.