Do you know this man? He stole a gold bracelet from a Fort Worth jewelry store

A jewel thief dubbed “the customer” is being sought after snatching a $3,000 gold bracelet from a local jewelry store in mid-August, according to Fort Worth police.

The thief walked into Anita’s Jewelry at 318 E. Long Avenue a little after 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 asking to look at a gold bracelet in the display case. A store employee took out the bracelet and handed it to the would-be customer who then ran out of the store.

The thief is believed to have jumped into the passenger’s seat of a white Honda Accord and fled, police said.

The suspect is a described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man in his late-20s or early-30s. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds, according to police.

At the time, he was wearing jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and a dark blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the thief should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4625.





