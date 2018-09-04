Her body was found in a field in NE Texas. A Fort Worth man is accused of killing her

A Fort Worth man was in custody Tuesday and accused of killing a woman whose body was found in an open field in northeast Texas.

Authorities say they believe the slaying occurred in the suspect’s home in Fort Worth.

The suspect is identified as Lucious Newhouse III, 54. He was arrested Sunday morning in Sulphur Springs where the body was found shortly after 7 a.m. in an open field on private property on Highway 67W just inside the city limits, said Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Sulphur Springs is about 110 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Deputies and police were alerted to the area when residents spotted a suspicious man standing near the roadway, Tatum said Tuesday in a telephone interview. That man was later identified as Newhouse.

After they arrived, authorities saw a vehicle stuck in a ravine that eventually led them to the body of a black female in the field.

The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff said.

Newhouse was arrested and faces a charge of murder in the case, he said. He was in the Hopkins County Jail in Sulphur Springs Tuesday with bail set at $1 million.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities were led to believe that the killing occurred at Newhouse’s home in the 4200 block of Lorin Avenue in Fort Worth. Fort Worth detectives arrived at the home shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and spent more than five hour going through the home in the 4200 block of Lorin Avenue.

“Homicide detectives and crime scene officers are processing the scene of a homicide,” Fort Worth officer Graciano “Buddy” Calzada said in an email Tuesday. “This is believed to be the scene related to the body that was found in Sulphur Springs.”

Fort Worth police did not release any other details such as when the killing occurred or a motive.