Rain in forecast for the rest of the week but chances for hazardous weather slim

Rain drenched the area Monday morning and continued into the afternoon in Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Labor Day.

Rain chances were expected to be in the forecast for much of the coming week, but the rain Monday was expected to create the highest totals.

“Throughout the week it looks like we’ll see lighter rain and less coverage,” said Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist. “Maybe we’ll see some minor ponding on roads.”

As the week progresses and as some areas become saturated, some localized flooding could take place, especially in those areas that are hit with repeated showers and thunderstorms, Godwin said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The wet streets did keep emergency medical personnel and police busy on Monday, with MedStar responding to 82 crashes with injuries between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to MedStar officials. Fort Worth police officers were called to assist with more than 205 major and minor accidents between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, records show.

Temperatures were expected to remain cooler because of the rain and increasing cloudiness with high temperatures reaching into the low 90s and lows dipping into the low 70s at night.

A return to triple-digit temperatures is not expected in the near term, Godwin said.





“We could get back into some low 90s toward the middle of the week but we don’t have any hundreds in the forecast,” Godwin said.

Any impact from Tropical Storm Gordon, which was just off the coast of Florida on Monday, will not be felt in North Texas until the end of the week if it is felt at all, Godwin said. Gordon is expected to make landfall just east of New Orleans, Godwin said.

“It looks like it will stay far enough east that we will not see a lot of impact from Gordon in the Metroplex, but it could affect some of the areas east of here,” Godwin said.