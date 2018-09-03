Man accused of cutting neighbor captured by police after standoff that lasted hours

A man was in jail Monday after allegedly cutting his neighbor and then barricading himself inside a residence on Sunday.

The suspect, 43-year-old Brennan Ramsey, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and evading arrest and detention, according to police.

No bonds have been set.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of West Bewick Street in response to a cutting call Sunday evening, police said. Officers determined that a neighbor, who was listed in stable condition on Sunday, had been cut and the suspect in the cutting had barricaded himself inside a residence, according to police.

The suspect, who was later identified as Ramsey, came out on the porch some time during the evening and was shot with two bean bag rounds which apparently caused him to retreat inside the residence, police said.

SWAT obtained an arrest warrant, deployed tear gas and then Ramsey came outside and was apprehended without further incident, police said.