Texas father, son fatally shoot neighbor over trash dispute in neighborhood, police say

A father and his adult son were in custody Sunday after Abilene police say they opened fire and killed their neighbor during a dispute over trash, the police chief said.

Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge said the two fired at the 37-year-old man who later died Saturday at an Abilene hospital. Abilene is about 150 miles west of Fort Worth.

The suspects were identified as John Miller, 67, and his son, 31-year-old Michael Miller.

The police chief identified the victim as Aaron Howard, a neighbor of the Millers.

“Several days ago we believe, the deceased and the Millers began arguing over trash in the alleyway,” Standridge said Saturday in a news conference that police posted on Facebook “This then triggered a back-and-forth between the neighbors, culminating with today’s violence.”

Abilene patrol officers responded to shots fired Saturday morning in the neighborhood. At least five shots were fired.

Michael Miller, 31, of Abilene Courtesy: Taylor County Jail

Police arrived and found Howard with gunshot wounds.

Abilene detectives believe John Miller went outside Saturday morning to throw trash armed with a handgun when “things escalated,” the Abilene police chief said.

Michael Miller who lives with his father ran went inside their home and got a shotgun. Someone went into Howard’s home and retrieved a baseball bat.

“Ultimately, the deceased was shot and killed,” Standridge said in the news conference.

John Miller was in the Taylor County Jail in Abilene in lieu of $25,000 bail. His son also was in the Taylor County Jail without bail.

Both are expected to be charged with murder, Abilene police said.