Most Tarrant County water parks and swimming pools will be open Monday on Labor Day.
Fort Worth

This is what’s open, closed in Tarrant County on Labor Day. It would be a good day to rest

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

September 02, 2018 02:22 PM

FORT WORTH

Tarrant County residents should rest on Monday, Labor Day, because most federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed for the holiday.

Mail will not be delievered and the stock market will be closed.

What’s open: In most cities, tennis centers, golf courses, swimming pools and water parks will be open. The Fort Worth Zoo, Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge, and the Fort Worth Botantic Garden and it’s Japanese Garden also will be open.

Public Transportation: The Trinity Railway Express wil not run. Trinity Metro bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Garbage, recycling: Pickup as usual: Bedford, Burleson, Colleyville, Euless, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Richland Hills, Saginaw and Watauga.

No service: Arlington, Kennedale, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Southlake.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

