Mom leaves boy alone after argument. Child calls 911 and she’s arrested, police say

A 42-year-old mother who got into an argument with her young son faces an abandonment charge after police say she drove off and left him alone near a McDonald’s just off the South Freeway.

The child called police and officers found him unharmed.

Patrol officers later located and arrested the mother.

She was identified as Lisa Dickinson who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail Friday evening.

Dickinson faces a charge of endangering or abandoning a child, according to jail records.

Police responded to the call shortly after 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of South Freeway service road.

The child who police said Sunday was under 14-years-old and his mother, Lisa Dickinson, got into an argument. Police did not release any details Sunday on what the argument was about.

At some point, Dickinson left her son alone near the McDonald’s and he later called police.

The boy was turned over to officials with Child Protective Services until his father arrived, police said.