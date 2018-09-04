Fort Worth is ground zero in states’ lawsuit that targets Obamacare protections

Obamacare is headed back to court.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act — or at least eliminate pre-existing condition protections in the plan — is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. hearing before U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor.

Paxton is leading the charge in this case for 20 states, including Alabama, Florida, North Dakota and South Carolina, to end the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

This week, the issue is their request to stop enforcement of the Affordable Care Act, or at least the provision that protects those with pre-existing conditions such as pregnancy, arthritis and diabetes.

Paxton’s Democratic challenger, Justin Nelson, will rally in nearby Burnett Park as legal arguments go on inside the courthouse. Nelson’s goal, he said, is to give “everyday Americans a voice in the fight against Ken Paxton and his ... heartless lawsuit aimed at stripping affordable healthcare coverage from folks with pre-existing health conditions.”

In Texas, there are more than 4.5 million “nonelderly adults” with pre-existing conditions that could make it hard for them to get health insurance if Obamacare went away, statistics show.

Nelson and others argue that if protections were stripped from the ACA, Texans with any pre-existing conditions could see the cost of their health care quickly rise.

Paxton disagrees.

“Obamacare is unconstitutional, plain and simple,” Paxton said recently.

Earlier this year, Paxton announced he was working with other states to overturn the entire health care program and he questioned whether the law is constitutional.

He asked for the courts to block the law, using a preliminary injunction, by January. If that couldn’t happen, he asked for a judge to eliminate the ACA protections for pre-existing conditions.