She tried to kill herself in a running car. She had her son with her, police say

A 33-year-old Fort Worth woman is expected to be charged with attempted capital murder after she and her 5-year-old son were found sitting in a running car with the garage door closed, authorities say.
Police were dispatched to a house in southwest Fort Worth on an attempted suicide call about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and found Marsha Philesten in the garage with her son.
“The female was transported to Crimes Against Children Unit for questioning and will be charged with attempted capital murder,” police spokesman Tracy Carter said.
The boy was taken to a local hospital for examination and was reported to be in good condition, Carter said.
He’s now with relatives, Carter said.
The incident happened in the 7200 block of Ranger Way, police said.
Police did not immediately say who made the initial call or how Philesten was found or what her motive was. She’s being held without bond in the Tarrant County jail.
Comments