Man shot and killed outside Fort Worth gentleman’s club, three others injured

By Stephen English

August 30, 2018 07:44 AM

A man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Fort Worth gentleman’s club, police said.

It began with an altercation outside the club and ensued in the parking lot, said police Capt. Todd Wadlington.

The man who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Two of the other victims are men and the other is a woman. They’ve been transported to local hospitals, Wadlington said.

It was not immediately clear what condition the wounded were in. Wadlington said one victim was driven to the hospital and not taken by ambulance.

Homicide detectives continue to work the scene, he said.

“This is still an active scene and details are still coming in from potential witnesses,” Wadlington said.

