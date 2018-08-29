The driver of a van that collided with a 77-passenger Amtrak train was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.
Fort Worth

Van struck by Amtrak train in Joshua, driver taken to hospital

By Mitch Mitchell

August 29, 2018 07:02 PM

JOSHUA

The driver of a van that weaved around lowered railroad crossing arms was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train.

The van’s driver was removed from the van and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and is expected to survive, according to a preliminary investigation by Joshua police officers.

The van was struck by a northbound Amtrak train carrying 77 passengers, police said in a news release. No other injuries were reported.

The van is owned by Team Hope Air and was struck at Farm to Market Road 917 and Sante Fe Street, the report said. Items from the van that were ejected on impact broke windows at the Joshua City Animal Control building adjacent to the railroad tracks, according to police.

Investigators with BNSF Railway were on the scene and all roadways affected by the wreck had been re-opened, police said.

Joshua is about 22 miles south of Fort Worth.

