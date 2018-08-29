The body of a Fort Worth man missing since Sunday afternoon in Lewisville Lake was found Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Worth man missing after falling off watercraft drowned in Lewisville Lake

August 29, 2018 04:14 PM

A man who went missing over the weekend after he fell off a watercraft in Lewisville Lake was found Tuesday afternoon, an official said Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Derrick Applon, 24, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website. His cause of death was listed as drowning and his death was an accident, the medical examiner’s office ruled.

Applon went missing Sunday afternoon when his personal watercraft flipped over near Hidden Cove Park.

“He was not wearing a life jacket,” game warden Capt. Cliff Swofford of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a telephone interview. “There also was no kill switch on the jet ski.”

Applon’s body was found about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near the park where he went missing, Swofford said.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

