Fort Worth woman gets life prison sentence for shooting Arkansas State Trooper

A Fort Worth woman who shot an Arkansas State Trooper in April has pleaded guilty to battery and firearms charges and been sentenced to life in prison, according to news reports.
Elsbeth Tresa Kittinger, 49, shot Trooper Kyle Sheldon in Rockport, Arkansas, during a traffic stop on April 1, according to Arkansas authorities.
Kittinger pleaded guilty in Hot Spring County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree battery and commission of a felony with a firearm, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Sheldon stopped Kittinger’s vehicle for a traffic violation in Rockport and found there was a warrant for her arrest out of Fort Worth, The Associated Press reported.
Arkansas State Police didn’t immediately reply to questions of why Kittinger was in Arkansas and what the Fort Worth warrant was for.
When Sheldon opened Kittinger’s door, she shot him above his vest, hitting him in the right shoulder and chest, AP reported. He survived and is making a recovery, THV11 reported.
Days before he was shot, Sheldon shared the story of why he became a police officer on the Arkansas State Police Facebook page.
In the post, Sheldon described himself as being raised by “parents who chose a lifestyle on the wrong side of the law,” which made his “passion to become a police officer ... even stronger.”
He wrote that when he saw the lights and uniforms of the police, often called by him, at his house, he felt safe.
“I told myself that I would be the one who broke the cycle, and that I would set a new course in my family,” Sheldon wrote.
Comments