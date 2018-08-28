Fort Worth fire, police and emergency responders are mourning the death of a brother

A 12-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department died Monday.

Charles Andrew Heimer was involved in an off-duty car wreck just outside Cresson, a Fort Worth Fire Department news release said.

Heimer joined the Fort Worth firefighter recruit class in May 2006 and in July 2008 was assigned to Station 12.

Heimer has “diligently served the citizens of Northside since then,” the release said.

Please join us as we send our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of @FortWorthFire Firefighter Charles Andrew Heimer - who passed away on Aug. 27 after an off-duty accident. Andrew was a 12 year veteran of FWFD. #RIP pic.twitter.com/6sK2szV6cb — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) August 29, 2018

Heimer is survived by his wife, Aimee, and their two sons, Ashton, 9, and Aubrey, 6. Funeral arrangements are pending.





A Cresson woman, Tammy Lanier, 51, was seriously injured and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital by helicopter after the wreck occurred, according to the Hood County News.





Lanier was traveling east on U.S 377 and crossed the center median when her pickup collided with Heimer’s pickup, which was traveling west on U.S. 377, the Hood County News reported.

Heimer’s truck traveled off the north side of the roadway for about 600 yards before striking a large tree in a field, the Hood County News story said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3