Legal woes for rapper Tay-K grow with another felony indictment

The list of legal problems for North Texas rapper Tay-K got longer Tuesday when he was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having a cellphone in jail.

Deputies said they found the phone in late July while doing a pat-down on Tay-K 47, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, in preparation to move him to the county’s maximum-security jail because of a fight with another inmate.

A Tarrant County sheriff’s official previously told the Star-Telegram that the phone was stuffed in a sock that McIntyre had tucked into his underwear.

When told to remove it, McIntyre tried to throw the phone into the toilet and got into an altercation with one of the jailers, the official said.

Possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Tuesday's indictment is the latest, but least of McIntyre's legal problems.





Taymor McIntyre, also known as Tay-K 47

McIntyre is already charged in two separate capital murders — the July 2016 robbery and fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ethan Walker in Mansfield and the April 2017 robbery and fatal shooting of Mark Anthony Saldivar in San Antonio.

Officials allege McIntyre cut of his ankle-monitor while on house arrest in Walker’s case and fled to San Antonio, where he fatally shot Saldivar, a photographer, during a robbery.

He was also previously indicted on an aggravated robbery charge in Tarrant County, accused of attacking and robbing a 65-year-old man in Arlington’s Cravens Park in May 2017.

In addition, McIntyre was recently sued by Saldivar’s mother, a survivor of the Mansfield home invasion and Walker’s family members.

He remained held Tuesday in the Lon Evans Correction Center, the maximum-security jail, according to jail records.

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd


















