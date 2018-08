A rollover traffic accident in which one person was ejected left two unidentified people with only minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. near the Horne Street exit from Interstate 30 westbound.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fort Worth police and MedStar could not immediately be reached to explain how the accident happened.

Police sent seven units to the scene and closed off all but the two far left lanes of traffic.

No other details were available.

Read More undefined

A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon flattened the top of this car, but two occupants received only minor injuries. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com

SHARE COPY LINK Two unidentified victims have died after a semi truck got into a wreck with a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Two other people had life-threatening injuries, according MedStar.

SHARE COPY LINK A pickup truck slid off the road and slammed into a utility pole off Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills early Thursday.